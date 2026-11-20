After getting married in Greece, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran are preparing to celebrate their wedding with a grand reception in Chennai. Ahead of the same, Anirudh has been posting photos from their intimate wedding. After dropping pictures from their wedding, sangeet and cocktail, the Jawan composer has shared several new wedding pictures, thanking fans for their love.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's new wedding photos

Anirudh Ravichander, in his new photos with wife Kavya Maran, thanked his well-wishers for their love and blessings. "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special We carry all your love with us – Kaviya and Anirudh (sic)," the couple shared in a joint statement.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's wedding reception

The event, scheduled for November 21, is expected to bring together the couple's family members, friends and well-wishers. The Maran family will host the reception to celebrate the newlyweds. The date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office through a post on X, which revealed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had been invited to the occasion.

According to the post, Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran met the Telangana Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills. During the meeting, they extended an invitation to him for their daughter Kavya's wedding reception.

The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21."

The Chennai reception comes after the couple's wedding celebrations in Greece. Anirudh recently shared a series of unseen photographs from the festivities, offering glimpses of their sangeet, wedding ceremony and what appeared to be a cocktail celebration.

Anirudh and Kavya got married on November 11, 2026, in Greece. Kavya is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Executive Director at Sun TV Network.

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Anirudh Ravichander holds wife Kavya Maran close in dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities