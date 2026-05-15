Karuppu X Review: What do social media users have to say about Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film?

New Delhi:

Tamil-Telugu actors Trisha Krishnan and Suriya's film, Karuppu, has finally hit theaters on May 15, following a one-day delay. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film was originally slated for release on May 14. In fact, Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister, Joseph Vijay, had even granted special permission for it to be screened during the 9:00 AM shows. However, all shows were subsequently cancelled on Thursday, leaving fans disappointed and the filmmakers emotional.

But now that Karuppu has finally been released, fans have not only watched the first day first show of the Tamil film but have also shared their reviews.

Karuppu X reactions

Seems like Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film have been able to get a green signal from X users. Early reviews suggest that the film is a massy entertainer and fulfils to its purpose.

See some X reactions here:

Trisha and Karthi watch the first show together

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan arrived at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai to catch the First Day, First Show of Karuppu. Accompanying her were Director Balaji, Music Composer Sai Abhyankar, and Suriya's brother, actor Karthi. Following the tremendous response the film received, a video has surfaced showing the director standing in the balcony, shouting along with the fans in a moment of pure exhilaration.

Why was Karuppu delayed?

The release of Karuppu faced a last-minute roadblock due to certain financial complications. Initial reports suggested that the issue stemmed from a dispute regarding outstanding dues amounting to Rs 10 crore between Dream Warrior Pictures and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association. However, a subsequent report by The Indian Express clarified that the matter is actually linked to the release of one of the production company's previous films, Japan (2023).

It is reported that the Distributors' Association has appealed to theaters to halt or cancel the screening of Karuppu. The reason cited is Karthi's film Japan, which resulted in massive financial losses for the distributors. Japan was also produced by the same production house. The distributors are now demanding compensation, alleging that losses amounting to approximately Rs 25 crore have yet to be settled.

Also Read: Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan accidentally clicks photos next to Thalapathy Vijay poster, video goes viral