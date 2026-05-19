Karuppu: Thalapathy Vijay extends 'heartfelt wishes' on the grand success of Trisha and Suriya's film

New Delhi:

Tamil actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film Karuppu continues to hold its ground at the box office these days. The film is receiving a positive response from both critics and audiences. After a strong opening at the box office, the film has consistently impressed viewers. Now, in light of the film's success, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has also extended his congratulations to the Karuppu team. This information was shared by the film's team themselves.

Karuppu team shared new update

The Karuppu team shared a photograph on the film's official X (formerly Twitter) account. In the image, CM Vijay is seen standing alongside them. Accompanying the photo, the caption read, 'We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producers for the grand success of THE ONE Suriya‘s #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes'.

Karuppu producer contributes to CM's Public Relief Fund

SR Prabhu, one of the producers of Karuppu, met with Chief Minister Vijay alongside office-bearers of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA). During the meeting, the office-bearers presented a bank draft of Rs 10 lakhs towards the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. It was during this very meeting that Vijay personally conveyed his best wishes regarding Karuppu to SR Prabhu.

Karuppu collection

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Trisha Krishnan in a lead role alongside Suriya. According to the filmmakers, the movie has grossed Rs 147 crores over its opening weekend. Now, with Vijay extending his congratulations to Trisha's film, fans have become even more excited.

Karuppu, the also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy, was released on May 15 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

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