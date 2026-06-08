Karuppu OTT Release Date Announced: A look at the box office collection of Suriya, Trisha's film

New Delhi:

South superstar Suriya's film Karuppu, which was recently released in theaters, has been well-received by audiences. The film has completed a 25-day run at the box office without witnessing any dip in earnings. Moreover, it is performing impressively in other languages ​​as well.

With the announcement of its OTT release date, let's know how much the film earn at the box office.

Karuppu OTT release date

After working its magic in theaters, the film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on June 12. The streaming platform has officially announced this on social media. It will be available to viewers on OTT in multiple languages, including Tamil and Telugu.

Karuppu collection

Karuppu received immense love from the audience and raked in huge profits at the box office. It has joined the ranks of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema. So far, the film has grossed over Rs 221.40 crore in India and approximately Rs 301.80 crore worldwide.

Day-wise collection of Karuppu

Have a look at its day-wise collection here:

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 17.93 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 27.98 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 32.84 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 16.54 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 14.75 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 12.39 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday): Rs 9.38 crore

Week 1 Collection: Rs 113.85 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 9.04 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 14.43 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 17.09 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs 6.77 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 5.11 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 4.59 crore

Day 14 (2nd Thursday): Rs 5.69 crore

Week 2 Collection: Rs 54.30 crore

Day 15 (3rd Friday): Rs 3.74 crore

Day 16 (3rd Saturday): Rs 5.92 crore

Day 17 (3rd Sunday): Rs 6.79 crore

Day 18 (3rd Monday): Rs 2.76 crore

Day 19 (3rd Tuesday): Rs 2.35 crore

Day 20 (3rd Wednesday): Rs 1.77 crore

Day 21 (3rd Thursday): Rs 1.03 crore

Week 3 Collection: Rs 21.20 crore

Day 22 (4th Friday): Rs 0.95 crore

Day 23 (4th Saturday): Rs 1.69 crore

Day 24 (4th Sunday): Rs 2.01 crore

Week 4 Collection (3 days): Rs 4.65 crore

Overall Total Collection (Net): Rs 193.40 crore

Karuppu could have been CM Vijay's final film

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji. Suriya plays the lead role, with Trisha Krishnan starring opposite him. According to reports, the film was initially offered to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. It was intended to be his final film as an actor before assuming the role of Chief Minister, but at the last moment, the project went to Suriya.

Also Read: Karuppu OTT release date out: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's film online