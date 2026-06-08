Karuppu OTT Release Date Announced: A look at the box office collection of Suriya, Trisha's film

South superstar Suriya's film Karuppu, which was recently released in theaters, has been well-received by audiences. The film has completed a 25-day run at the box office without witnessing any dip in earnings. Moreover, it is performing impressively in other languages as well.
With the announcement of its OTT release date, let's know how much the film earn at the box office.
Karuppu OTT release date
After working its magic in theaters, the film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on June 12. The streaming platform has officially announced this on social media. It will be available to viewers on OTT in multiple languages, including Tamil and Telugu.
Karuppu collection
Karuppu received immense love from the audience and raked in huge profits at the box office. It has joined the ranks of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema. So far, the film has grossed over Rs 221.40 crore in India and approximately Rs 301.80 crore worldwide.
Day-wise collection of Karuppu
Have a look at its day-wise collection here:
- Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 17.93 crore
- Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 27.98 crore
- Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 32.84 crore
- Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 16.54 crore
- Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 14.75 crore
- Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 12.39 crore
- Day 7 (1st Thursday): Rs 9.38 crore
Week 1 Collection: Rs 113.85 crore
- Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 9.04 crore
- Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 14.43 crore
- Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 17.09 crore
- Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs 6.77 crore
- Day 12 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 5.11 crore
- Day 13 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 4.59 crore
- Day 14 (2nd Thursday): Rs 5.69 crore
Week 2 Collection: Rs 54.30 crore
- Day 15 (3rd Friday): Rs 3.74 crore
- Day 16 (3rd Saturday): Rs 5.92 crore
- Day 17 (3rd Sunday): Rs 6.79 crore
- Day 18 (3rd Monday): Rs 2.76 crore
- Day 19 (3rd Tuesday): Rs 2.35 crore
- Day 20 (3rd Wednesday): Rs 1.77 crore
- Day 21 (3rd Thursday): Rs 1.03 crore
Week 3 Collection: Rs 21.20 crore
- Day 22 (4th Friday): Rs 0.95 crore
- Day 23 (4th Saturday): Rs 1.69 crore
- Day 24 (4th Sunday): Rs 2.01 crore
- Week 4 Collection (3 days): Rs 4.65 crore
Overall Total Collection (Net): Rs 193.40 crore
Karuppu could have been CM Vijay's final film
Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji. Suriya plays the lead role, with Trisha Krishnan starring opposite him. According to reports, the film was initially offered to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. It was intended to be his final film as an actor before assuming the role of Chief Minister, but at the last moment, the project went to Suriya.
Also Read: Karuppu OTT release date out: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's film online