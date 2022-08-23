Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film growing stronger, crosses Rs 75 crore mark WW

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IDLEBRAINJEEVI Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's mythological drama is performing remarkably well at the domestic box office. Karthikeya 2 jumped manifolds from its opening day collection of mere Rs 7 lakh in the Hindi belt. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 15.32 crore until Sunday. To everyone’s surprise, Karthikeya 2 has left behind Bollywood Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Taapsee Pannu recently released 'Dobaaraa' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. Karthikeya 2 has crossed Rs 75 crore mark, worldwide.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

Karthikeya 2, which released on August 13, made Rs 9.57 crore in its second weekend. On the other hand, it minted Rs 75.33 crore worldwide.

Praising the film for doing exceptionally well and almost doubling its week 1 collection during the second weekend, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted "#Karthikeya2 is a one-horse race... *Weekend 2* biz [₹ 9.57 cr] is much, much higher than the entire *Week 1* [₹ 5.75 cr] biz, which is unheard of in today's times... REMARKABLE... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr. Total: ₹ 15.32 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

Meanwhile, Karthikeya 2 was released in the Hindi belt with just 50 shows, but with positive word of mouth, cinema halls have increased to 1000 shows. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Advance Booking: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer to have a solid start

About Karthikeya 2

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. Nikhil's film has managed to cross the lifetime business of Karthikeya in just two days of release. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is unstoppable in Hindi belt

The film is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. The film also stars Anupam Kher. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

