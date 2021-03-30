Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANUSH Karnan: Dhanush's new song to release tomorrow; Santhosh Narayanan has special surprise

The makers of the much-awaited film Karnan starring Dhanush once again treated his fans with a sweet surprise on Tuesday. They announced the release of the fourth song of the film tomorrow titled Uttra Dheega Yeppov. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared an intense poster of Dhanush. The film's music has been composed by sensational music director Santhosh Narayanan.

Santhosh took to his Twitter and revealed that there will be a special surprise with this song.

Earlier, the makers announced three songs namely Karnan Azhaippu, Manjarathi Puranam and Thattan Thattan.

The film reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of "Pariyerum Perumal" fame. Dhanush took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of Karnan along with the release date. "Karnan' first look and theatrical release date," the 37-year-old actor wrote. The poster features the "Asuran" star standing handcuffed, bleeding from the forehead and hands.

"The soul of justice never dies," the tagline on the poster read. Last month, Dhanush had thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie. Also starring Rajisha Vijayan, Lal and Gauri Kishan, Karnan is produced by Thanu, under his banner V creations.

Watch teaser:

The team wrapped up the shooting on 9th December and the makers had announced that the film will hit the big screens on April 9th.