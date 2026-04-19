Kara trailer out now: Dhanush set to fight oil shortage, inflation and corruption | Watch

New Delhi:

The official trailer for Dhanush's upcoming action-drama film, Kara, has arrived. Judging by the trailer, one can expect a powerhouse performance from Dhanush, as he portrays a man forced to confront his violent past. He was once a bank robber, and even years later, his old habits continue to haunt him, leading to grave consequences.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer opens with a tense atmosphere, set against the backdrop of the intensifying Gulf War, which is now entering its sixth month. Prices are skyrocketing, and there is a severe fuel crisis; amidst this chaos, corruption and crime have reached their absolute peak. Dhanush plays the man who takes charge of this volatile situation. He robs banks in rapid succession, one after another, acting as if he fears no one. Even in broad daylight, there appears to be no one capable of stopping him.

In this narrative, Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a police officer determined to get to the bottom of the case and apprehend Dhanush. Several years have passed and Karasamy is now a married man; his wife is portrayed by Mamitha Baiju. One evening, his wife asks him about his day, specifically, where he had been. Was he out stealing? He has no answer. The core of the story lies in this question: Is he still bound by his old habits even after marriage, or has he truly changed?

Watch the trailer here:

About Kara

Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film Kara is produced by Vels Film International, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. All in all, the trailer looks quite promising, and the wait for the film's release now begins. It is worth noting that the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 30, 2026.

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