Kara Movie X Review: Did Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju's Tamil drama impresses audience?

New Delhi:

Dhanush's Tamil action drama Kara finally hit theatres on Friday, April 30, 2026. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, and Jayaram in key roles. The movie witnessed a box office clash with Kannada film, KD: The Devil which features Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles.

Those who watched the film on the first day have shared their thoughts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out whether the film managed to impress the audience or not.

Kara Movie X Review

So far, the film has been receiving positive reactions from early viewers who watched it, with many praising its first half and Dhanush's performance. One X user found the first half of the film "good" and even compared it to Dhanush's film Idly Kadai. He also called the second half of the film "interesting and good." His X post read, "#kara 1st half review - First 15 mins good then movie looks like idly kadai part 2 then interval is interesting and good."

Another user called the film a "slow-burn thriller." He wrote, "#Kara review: Superb movie from Dhanush. Pakka slow-burn thriller. Peak interval."

See other X reactions below:

Kara Movie: Plot

For the unversed, Kara is set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram, against the backdrop of the war between Iraq and the United States. Over a period of 16 days, Karasaami, aka 'Kara' played by Dhanush has to face his past that he had left behind. While trying to protect his family and those who depend on him, he runs into unexpected problems that change his life.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Kara trailer out now: Dhanush set to fight oil shortage, inflation and corruption | Watch