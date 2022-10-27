Kantara to release on Nov 4 on OTT? Know what the producer has to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@URMILAMATONDKAR Rishabh Shetty's Kantara poster

Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' is refusing to stop its ways to reach the peak of achievements, this movie is ruling the box office and has created history by setting the box office on fire. Since this generation is all about OTT releases, rumors have been doing the rounds about the movie's OTT release. Fans have been going gaga as it has been rumored that the movie has got its OTT release date which is on 4th November. After this rumor created a buzz among the fans, producer Karthik Gowda decided to clear the air.

Karthik took to his Twitter handle to clear the misconceptions and wrote, "Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th". He also mentioned that there will be official announcements for the OTT release and fans need to be patient and wait for the right time.

Read the tweet here:

Kantara hit the theatres on September 30 and till now it has been ruling the box office. The movie fared equally well in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. The movie has been breaking all records and even the God of south, the megastar Rajinikanth praised the work of Rishabh Shetty. Rajini Sir took to his Twitter handle and honored Rishabh's work. On his Twitter, Rajini sir praised Shetty's acting, direction and writing skills and said 'hats off' to his brilliance.

The film is the second highest grosser after KGF 2 but in terms of footfalls, it has crossed that film as it gets 77 lakh footfalls in Karnataka. Kantara is possibly on course to be the first film to get 1 crore footfalls in Karnataka and also beat the business of KGF 2 to become the highest grosser.

About Kantara

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

