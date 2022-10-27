Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Kannada film stands strong against Ram Setu, Thank God & Black Adam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Kantara

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Diwali has been a treat for cinegoers. They have multiple options to choose from. From a light-hearted fantasy comedy drama Thank God to action adventure film Ram Setu and sc-fi hit Black Adam. However, turns out, many want to go for Kantara Hindi version. The Kannada film starring Rishab Shetty has been a massive hit not only down south but in the Hindi belt too.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

The Hindi dub of Kantara has been going strong despite new Bollywood releases. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film saw an upward trend on Diwali. "#Kantara *#Hindi version* withstands the opposition posed by new releases [#RamSetu, #ThankGod, #BlackAdam], biz sees an upward trend on #Diwali… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 26.50 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," he tweeted.

Box Office India shared that the film's Hindi version raked in over Rs 14.24 crore in the first week of its release and in week 2, it earned close to Rs 11 crore.

Meanwhile, 'Kantara' has beaten Yash-starrer 'KGF'. The film collected Rs 170 crore in India and Rs 18 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs 188 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time beating 'KGF'.

Due to the Diwali weekend, the film got a boost at the collections. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs 170 crore. It will be crossing the Rs 200 crore mark before the end of the fourth week. 'Kantara' has raked in Rs 111 crore approximately so far in Karnataka, with Rs 14 crore fourth weekend, which is double of the full fourth week of 'KGF 2'.

About Kantara

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

