Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Despite OTT release rumours, Rishab Shetty's film is unstoppable

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is a phenomenon of sorts at the box office. After successfully running in the theaters for over seven weeks, the film is continuing to draw the audience to the ticket window. The Hindi dub of the film has crossed Rs 75 Cr mark at the box office. Trade analysts are calling it 'unstoppable'.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

The Hindi dub of the Kannada original has impressed trade analysts. Siddharth Kanan turned to Twitter to share the box office collections of the film. "#Kantara registered yet another triumph at the box office crossing the mark of 75 Cr. in the Hindi market.... This movie is unstoppable! @hombalefilms @shetty_rishab #RishabShetty #siddharthkannan #sidk," he tweeted.

Kantara OTT release update

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kantara to drop on OTT. A number of names and dates have also come forward. But nothing has been confirmed so far. Owing to the box office success of the Kannada film, the makers of Kantara have reportedly decided to push the film’s OTT release date. Previously, it was reported that the streaming rights for Kantara have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video and it was rumoured to be released in the first week of November. Later, speculations were also rife that the blockbuster film was slated to premiere on November 18. However, according to the latest media reports, the makers have decided to postpone Kantara’s OTT release date further as the film is performing well at the box office.

About Kantara

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. The film deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

