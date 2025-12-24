Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 to Coolie, which is the Best South film of 2025? | Vote Now A variety of films from different genres released this year, including Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, Lokah: Chapter One - Chandra, and Rajinikanth's Coolie. Vote now and tell us which film you think is the Best South Indian Film of 2025.

2025 has been a great year for South Indian cinema, with a wide range of films that have caught the attention of audiences. From action thrillers, to heartfelt dramas, this year's movies have offered something for everyone. India TV gives its readers the power to choose the Best South Indian film of 2025 through a poll.

In this poll, we're highlighting some of the best South film of 2025. The competition ranges between Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1, Coolie, Lokah Chapter One - Chandra and Thudarum. Cast your vote and let us know which one impressed you the most!

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

The Kannada action thriller Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is one of the famous talked about movie of 2025 from South Indian cinema. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rishab Shetty, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and others in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 851.89 crore at the worldwide box office.​

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

The Malayalam superhero action film, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen become the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. It is directed by Dominic Arun and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Coolie

South superstar Rajinikanth starrer Coolie was one of the hit films of 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil language film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde in key roles. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in this film. Talking about its box office collections, the movie collected Rs 518 crore worldwide.

L2: Empuraan

The second instalment to the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan featured Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The Malayalam action thriller received praised from audience at the time of its release 2019 film Lucifer starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

The film did a business of Rs 265.5 crore worldwide whereas its India collection stands at Rs 105.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Those who haven't watched the movie yet can stream it on JioHotstar.

Thudarum

Thudarum is a Malayalam action drama film, which stars Mohanlal, Shobana and Bharathiraja in key roles. The film received praised from both audience and critics alike. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film holds an IMDb rating of 7.5 and can be watched on JioHotstar. Despite positive reviews, the film collected Rs 234.5 crore at worldwide screens and Rs 121.2 crore in India.

Vote for the Best South film in 2025, and stay tuned for the results on Thursday, December 25.

