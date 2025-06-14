Kantara 2 actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju passes away due to heart attack in Bengaluru Renowned mimicry artist and Kantara 2 actor Kalabhavan Niju died of a heart attack during the film's shoot in Bengaluru.

Famous mimicry artist and Kantara 2 actor Kalabhavan Niju passed away due to a heart attack during Rishab Shetty's starrer 'Kantara 2' film shoot in Bengaluru. According to a report by Onmanorama, Kalabhavan Niju had complained of intense chest pain while staying at a homestay arranged for junior artists. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly succumbed to a heart attack.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday in Bengaluru, where the film is currently being shot. For the unversed, Kalabhavan Niju has been active in the field of mimicry for the last 25 years. He began his career over two decades ago during a roadshow organised by Kerala's community of mimicry performers. Over the years, he gained recognition for his supporting roles in films like 'Malikappuram' alongside Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, and Deva Nandha, and he was also featured in the action film 'Marco'.

A few weeks ago, Kannada actor-comedian Rakesh Poojary passed away at the age of 33 due to a heart attack. Kantara Chapter 1 director and actor Rishab Shetty expressed his grief and shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram story.

Last month, the makers of the 'Kantara Chapter 1' shared a heartfelt tribute after the tragic death of junior artist MF Kapil. Taking to the official X handle, the 'Hombale Films' wrote, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of MF Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time."

For those who don't know, the sequel of the action thriller 'Kantara', titled 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1', is scheduled to be released in theatres on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2025. The first instalment of Rishab Shetty's film was released in 2022 and was well received by the audience. The film features Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore Kumar G, Prakash Thuminad and Manasi Sudhir in the lead roles.

