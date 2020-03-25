Kannada producer Kapali Mohan commits suicide; leaves video with confession behind

One of the most prominent producers and businessmen of the Kannada film industry VK Mohan who is also known as Kapali Mohan was found dead in a hotel room in Bengaluru. Reports claim that he committed suicide at the age of 59 and before taking the drastic step recorded a video stating the reason behind doing the same. In the video, he states how he lost a lot of money in the last seven years and was going through a financial crisis. The video is now viral on social media. Further, he talks about how the bank debts he could not pay were all on his head due to which he has also lost all his property. He has also appealed to the Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to consider the matter.

Mohan committed suicide at 2:30 AM in a hotel room in Bengaluru where he was staying in room number 108 on the second floor. After the room was locked for 2 days, it came into the notice of the hotel staff who broke inside to found the body of the producer. The dead body was later shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital. Here's the video that has been found on the social media.

Kapali Mohan's recent video in which he confess his financial condition. It is suspected that this is the reason behind his extreme step. @DeccanHerald @nkaggere @BlrCityPolice https://t.co/350iDmvKpu pic.twitter.com/Nh2n7E7bv4 — Chaithanya (@ChaithanyaSwamy) March 23, 2020

Investigation is on in the matter.