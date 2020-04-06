Kannada actor-comedian Bullet Prakash dies at 44

Image Source : TWITTER Kannada comedian Bullet Prakash dies at 44

The Kannada entertainment was left in a state of despair after witnessing the news of Kannada comedy actor Bullet Prakash who passed away on the afternoon of April 6. 44-year-old Prakash was known for his performances in films like Aithalakkadi and Aryan. He was admitted to a Bengaluru private hospital recently and was put on a ventilator after being diagnosed with gastric and liver infection. Due to this, he lost 35 kgs all of a sudden.

The hospital where Prakash was admitted earlier today issued a statement that read, "Despite all the treatment measures, he is still in a critical state. We are keeping at constant check on his health and are keeping his family updated on the same." However, the news of his demise has come as a shocker.

He was referred to as Bullet after being often seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet. Worked in over 300 films, the actor had even participated in the second season of popular reality television show Bigg Boss.

Late Bullet Prakash has also worked with Kannada film industry stars like Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan, Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Sudeep, and others. There were reports that he also recently signed a couple of projects in Kannada. Furthermore, he became a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015.

