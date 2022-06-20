Kannada actress Swati Satish's root canal surgery goes wrong, see before & after viral pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swati Satish had undergone surgery recently

Kannada actress Swati Satish had undergone a root canal surgery hoping it would help her get rid of the pain in her teeth. However, the results of the surgery left her and those who her coming across her story through social media completely baffled. After a seemingly botched up surgery, Swati has lost her face and looked completely unrecognisable.

Swati's face swells after surgery

In the before and after pic of the actress, which is viral on social media, we can see that the area around Swati's mouth is completely swollen to the extent that the mouth appears like a huge lump. The lips and nose in the face appeared huge and it looked painful. One can't even begin to wonder what Swati and her close ones must be going through. The image is breaking the hearts of those who have admired her work in the acting industry.

Fans react to Swati's surgery gone wrong

As the pictures went viral on social media depicting how Swati Satish's root canal surgery was botched up, one of the Instagram users wrote, "Hope she gets better soon (sic)." Another social media user commented on the pic, "Looks more like a lip filler gone wrong. Just saying (sic)."

As Swati's face is swollen, it is bound to affect her acting career. She has a film lined up for release. However, the actress is not able to go out in public and promote her movie due to unforeseen circumstances. Meanwhile, Swati is now said to be receiving treatment for her swollen face from a different medical facility.

Swati warns action against the medical facility

According to a Kannada news channel that covered the heartwrenching story, Swati has accused the clinic where she underwent the root canal of medical negligence. And, she is said to be considering legal options against the clinic. It has been 20 days since her face is appearing swollen and it can only be imagined how much pain and trauma she would be in.