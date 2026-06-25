Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda's friend Vaishak found dead at her Bengaluru apartment; police begin probe

Bengaluru:

Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda's friend allegedly died by suicide at her apartment in Bengaluru's RR Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vaishak.

Krishi Thapanda's friend dies by suicide at her apartment

According to the police, Vaishak was alone in the fourth-floor apartment when the incident occurred, while Krishi was away. Before taking the alleged extreme step, he reportedly called the actress and informed her about his intention to end his life.

After receiving the call, Krishi immediately went ahead and alerted Vaishak's family members and informed them about the situation. They rushed to the apartment, where they found him dead.

Police said both Krishi and Vaishak had keys to the flat. Initial reports suggest that Vaishak had been battling depression for some time. His father is filing a complaint with the RR Nagar police, who have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials said further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Who is Krishi Thapanda?

Krishi Thapanda is a Kannada actress and model who rose to prominence after winning the Miss Karnataka title in 2014. The pageant victory helped her make a name for herself before she entered the entertainment industry.

Before pursuing acting full-time, Krishi worked as an assistant manager at InterCall, a US-based audio conferencing company. Her transition from the corporate world to films began after she was offered a role in Kahi while she was still employed there.

Although Kahi was one of the first films she signed, Akira, released in 2016, became her debut release. The romantic comedy introduced her to Kannada cinema and marked the beginning of her journey as an actor.

Over the years, Krishi has featured in films such as Kahi, Eradu Kanasu, and Kannadakkagi Ondannu Otthi. Kahi went on to receive critical acclaim and won the Karnataka State Award for Best Screenplay, making it one of the notable films in her career.

Apart from films, Krishi also became a familiar face on television after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, which further expanded her popularity among audiences across Karnataka.

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