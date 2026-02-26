Kannada actress Aishwarya and 11 others arrested by Bengaluru Police in director kidnapping case

New Delhi:

In a shocking kidnapping and assault case, a Kannada film director was allegedly lured under the pretext of selling a car, kidnapped, brutally assaulted, and robbed. Police have arrested 11 accused, including actress Aishwarya, in connection with the case registered at the Adugodi police station.

The victim, director Aneesh, who runs a modeling and casting agency and was directing the film Jeevada Bhasha, had come to Bengaluru from Mumbai on February 9 after being told that a buyer was interested in his Honda CRV. Investigations revealed that he was taken to a house on the outskirts of the city, where a group led by the main accused, Ashirav, allegedly attacked him with sticks and demanded that he withdraw previous complaints related to financial transactions.

The case reportedly involves a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh and a film investment of approximately Rs 5-6 lakh. The director was allegedly robbed of gold jewelry and cash, forced into a car, attacked again near a toll area, and later hospitalised after the accused withdrew money using his ATM card.

Investigators also suspect that the victim was lured by acquaintances, and that some of the accused were in contact during the attack. The victim sustained multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested all 11 accused in the case. Police say further investigations are underway to determine the entire conspiracy and the role of each suspect.

Also Read: The Kerala Story 2 row: Producer Vipul Shah counters HC court-ordered screening, flags financial losses