Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ returns after 28 years, Rakul Preet Singh joins cast

After a 28-year hiatus, the highly anticipated sequel to Kamal Haasan’s iconic film ‘Indian’ is set to release soon, creating a buzz among fans. The return of the legendary actor to the big screen is a significant event, but the film also promises to showcase the charming and versatile Rakul Preet Singh in what is being touted as her most lovable character yet.

Originally released in 1996, ‘Indian’ captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and Kamal Haasan’s powerful performance. Now, as ‘Indian 2’ gears up for its release, fans are eager to see Haasan back in action. Details about Rakul’s character in ‘Indian 2’ have been kept under wraps, but it’s known that she portrays a headstrong woman, practical, bold, and no-nonsense. This intriguing character, coupled with glimpses from the latest song of the movie, suggests that Rakul’s role will be a significant and compelling presence in the film.

About Indian 2

The anticipation to see Rakul sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan is palpable. Her dynamic personality and strong screen presence are expected to bring a fresh and exciting element to the film. The chemistry between the veteran actor and the young star is one of the major highlights of ‘Indian 2,’ making it a must-watch for fans. The combination of Kamal Haasan’s return and Rakul Preet Singh’s compelling performance has set the stage for ‘Indian 2.’ As fans eagerly await its release, one thing is certain – ‘Indian 2’ promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

On the work front

Apart from Indian 2 both the actors have several films lined up. Where Kamal Haasan will nest be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Rahul will be seen reuniting with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2.

