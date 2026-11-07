Kamal Haasan revives controversial 2003 film title Sandiyar; why did he rename it Virumaandi?

Kamal Haasan is set to return with a film titled Sandiyar, bringing back a name that was at the centre of a major controversy more than two decades ago. The upcoming Tamil film will be directed by SU Arun Kumar, known for Chithha (2023) and Veera Dheera Sooran (2025). The makers have also confirmed that the film's shooting has begun.

Kamal Haasan and the 2003 Sandiyar controversy

The title announcement came a day ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, on November 6. The poster features the actor in a rugged, intense avatar, standing beside an old vehicle bearing blood marks. His salt-and-pepper beard adds to the look. The film is expected to explore themes of revenge, action and retribution.

However, the title has a history. In 2003, Kamal Haasan had announced a film called Sandiyar, but the project ran into trouble after K Krishnaswamy, founder of the Puthiya Tamilagam Party, objected to it. He argued that the word glorified dominant upper-caste groups and could revive aruval (sickle) culture.

The controversy led to the film's shoot being halted. Kamal Haasan initially attempted to meet the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to resolve the issue. However, she did not grant him an audience immediately. Jayalalithaa later told journalists that “protracted” police protection cannot be given to a film unit that, according to her, “deliberately chooses a controversial subject.” Kamal eventually dropped the title and renamed the film Virumaandi. Released in 2004, it went on to become a major hit.

Kamal Haasan's Sandiyar: Cast and crew details

The new film brings together a notable technical team. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, while the acclaimed action director Anbariv has been brought on board for the stunts. Sunil KS will serve as the director of photography, with CS Balachandar handling production design and Amritha Ram taking charge of costumes.

Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran are producing the project. It is presented under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media, in association with AP International Films and Homescreen Entertainment.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film brought the actor and filmmaker together again after several years, raising expectations among audiences. However, the gangster drama failed to make an impact at the box office and received a disappointing response from fans and critics.

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