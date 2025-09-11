Kalyani Priyadarshan: Age, early life, movies and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra success Kalyani Priyadarshan, 32, has risen as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero with Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, now a Rs 200 crore worldwide blockbuster.

Kalyani Priyadarshan became the first Malayalam actress to give a Rs 200 crore film. Now the film is inches away from touching the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

Made with a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film is making huge profit for the makers and it cast, especially Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malayalam cinema's first female superhero.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's age and early life

Kalyani Priyadarshan was born on April 5, 1993, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The 32-year-old is the daughter of director Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. Kalyani Priyadarshan attended Lady Andal School in Chennai and pursued a degree in architectural design at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

She later entered the film industry, started off as a behind-the-scenes crew member and made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Hello. Kalyani Priyadarshan won the Filmfare Award in the Best Debut Female category.

Is Kalyani Priyadarshan married? Here’s what we know

Kalyani is not married and she is reportedly inclined towards staying single and focusing on her acting career.

Kalyani Priyadarshan movies and filmography

Before her acting career, Kalyani also worked behind the scenes. She worked as an assistant in the production design department in 'Krrish 3' in 2013. This screen experience introduced her to the depth of filmmaking. In 2017, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Hello', in which her performance was highly appreciated. Since then, she has acted in more than 15 films, including successful films like Hridayam, Bro Daddy, and Thullumala.

Before Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, Kalyani was seen in Antony (2023), Varshangalkku Shesham (2024) and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira (2025).

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s role

Kalyani Priyadarshan turned the first female superhero for the Malayalam film industry in Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra. Her character 'Chandra' is the lead of the film, who uncovers mystical skills while facing personal hurdles. And later embraces her powers when evil surfaces.

Kalyani comes from a film background

Kalyani's father, Priyadarshan, has made a significant contribution to Indian cinema. He has made his mark with films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Hungama', 'Virasat' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. He has received three National Film Awards and honours like Padma Shri (2012).

In 2025, Priyadarshan announced that he would retire from film direction after major projects like 'Bhoot Bangla', 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Haiwan'. He is currently shooting for 'Haiwan', the Hindi remake of his Malayalam film 'Oppam', which will feature veteran actors like Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Mohanlal.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s upcoming films and new projects

Kalyani Priyadarshan will next be seen in TikiTaka (2025). The film is being directed by Rohith VS. Apart from that, she also has Tamizh's Marshal and Bhuvanesh Arjunan's Genie in her kitty.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra box office success

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. On day 14, i.e. 2nd Wednesday, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earned Rs 4.35 crore and with this, its India collection has reached Rs 97.85 crore. The Pan India movie has earned Rs 210.50 crore worldwide.

