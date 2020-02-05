Kajal Aggarwal unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, becomes the first south Indian actress to do so

Kajal Aggarwal with her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the biggest names in the South Indian film Industry. The actress has earned a position with her hard work and has now added another feather to her cap. Kajal became the first south Indian film actress to get a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Kajal's statue was unveiled on Wednesday. Kajal along with her family members was present the inauguration ceremony of her statue.

Dressed in purple attire, Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning as she struck poses with her wax statue at the museum. Kajal had shared the news with her fans in December last year.

Sharing pictures from her measurement session for the statue, Kajal wrote, "I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in lovewith..overwhelmed to be amongst them myself!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. She will also be seen with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 which is a sequel to Haasan's blockbuster film Indian.

Kajal made her debut in films with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi starrer Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. After which she took a route down southern languages films.

Kajal's breakthrough came with Telugu film Laxmi Kalyanam in 2007. The actress has also featured in successful Hindi films that include Ajay Devgn's Singham, Akshay Kumar's Special 26 among others. The actress will next be seen in the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. The film titled Paris Paris will be directed by Ramesh Aravind.