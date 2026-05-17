Veteran Tamil producer K Rajan dies by suicide: A look at his family

New Delhi:

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died by suicide in Chennai at the age of 85 on Sunday, leaving the film industry in deep shock. Actors Vishal, R Sarathkumar, and actor-politician Khushboo Sundar expressed their grief and condoled the death of K Rajan on social media.

As tributes continue to pour in from celebrities and fans, many are also looking back at his personal life and family background.

About K Rajan's family

For those who may not know, K Rajan is survived by his son, Prabhukanth, who is also an actor and director. Prabhukanth made his acting debut as a lead actor with the film Aval Paavam in 2000. Notably, K Rajan launched him as an actor in the film.

Later, Prabhukanth transitioned into directing and made his directorial debut with the 2019 film LKG, which also featured Karuppu writer-director RJ Balaji.

As per The Hindu, a police officer said that K Rajan was separated from his family and was staying at a private hotel.

K Rajan dies by suicide in Chennai

According to reports, veteran film producer K Rajan jumped off the Adayar bridge in Chennai. However, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. For the unversed, he was 85 years old.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

This is a developing story.

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