K Bhagyaraj, veteran Tamil filmmaker-actor, dies at 73

New Delhi:

K Bhagyaraj, veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter, has passed away at the age of 73 in Chennai. The news of his demise has left the industry and fans in shock and mourning. He is survived by his wife, former actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Saranya Bhagyaraj.

For the unversed, veteran filmmaker had recently attended Khushbu Sundar’s daughter Avantika's wedding celebration in Goa. His passing marks the end of an era in Tamil cinema, where he was widely recognised for his strong storytelling and screenplay writing.

Film producer G Dhananjeyan expressed his grief over the demise of the filmmaker and penned an emotional note on his X profile. Sharing a picture of K Bhagyaraj, he wrote, "Deeply shocked and devastated to know the sudden demise of legendary Screenplay writer & Director #KBhagyaraj sir, my great friend & support in the film industry for many years. Couldn’t believe this happened so soon. Rest in peace sir. Will miss you forever (sic)."

This is a developing story.