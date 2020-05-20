Image Source : TWITTER/BANGALORE NANDAMURI FANS Jr. NTR thanks fans for birthday wishes, asks them to wait for RRR first look

South Indian superstar Jr NTR celebrated his 37th birthday today. Ahead of his special day, fans flooded Twitter with various videos and photos wishing his love. They were also expecting the first look from his next film RRR, just like the makers released actor Ram Charan's first look on his birthday. However, due to the lockdown, fans couldn't have a glimpse of Jr. NTR's character. The superstar took to his social media to thank his fans for their wishes and also asked them to wait for the first look.

Consoling the fans and asking them to wait a little longer, the superstar wrote: "I am also aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from ''RRR''. Believe me when I say that the team is as disappointed as you are. They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done. ''RRR'' is a prestigious film that is being helmed by Rajamouli Garu, so I have no doubts that you will be thrilled by the final output. Once again, thank you for all the love."

I'd like to thank my colleagues, well wishers and members of the Film Fraternity from the bottom of my heart, for the warm birthday wishes. Felt great to read all the tweets and you've made this day very special 🙏🏻 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2020

The makers of S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited big-ticket movie RRR had also issued a statement expressing their inability to release the first look or video of junior NTR on his birthday. Citing the reason, the statement said that work for the same has come to a "dead stop" due to repeated extension of the lockdown.

The statement read: "As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we could not finish work on a glimpse of NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion. We don''t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us -- Team RRR movie."

We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! 😊🔥🌊 #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

Fans of Jr. NTR, who were eagerly waiting for something from the makers of the film on the superstar's birthday on May 20, were clearly heartbroken at this announcement.

"RRR" stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film is likely to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021.

Happy Birthday to my dear brother @tarak9999! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await... 🤗 pic.twitter.com/ZW9UgmBu2G — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2020

