Jr NTR teams up with Bhagavanth Kesari director Anil Ravipudi for comedy drama, promises a 'laugh riot'

Jr NTR is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi for an upcoming comedy drama. The RRR actor shared the update through an Instagram post on Saturday. The project has been tentatively titled NTR x Anil Ravipudi, while details about the film's plot, cast and other aspects have been kept under wraps.

Moreover, Jr NTR also teased fans by describing the project as a "laugh riot". The announcement has caught the attention of fans, who are looking forward to seeing the actor explore a different genre.

Jr NTR teams up with Bhagavanth Kesari director Anil Ravipudi for comedy drama

Sharing a picture with director Anil Ravipudi on Instagram, Jr NTR wrote, "This one’s going to be a laugh riot… @anilravipudi #NTRxAnilRavipudi." Take a look:

Jr NTR and Anil Ravipudi's first collaboration together

For the unversed, Anil Ravipudi is known for directing films such as Bhagavanth Kesari, Sankrathiki Vasthunum, Sarileru Neekevvaru and F2: Fun and Frustration. This project also marks Jr NTR and Anil Ravipudi's first-ever project together.

Anil Ravipudi's known projects

Anil Ravipudi has built a name for himself in Telugu cinema with his comedy entertainers and commercial films. He has directed several successful films, including Pataas, Supreme, Raja The Great, F2: Fun and Frustration and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

His 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, received attention for its storyline and performances. He later directed Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring Venkatesh, which also became a popular release.

Ravipudi's most recent project includes Chiranjeevi's Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu, which also stars Nayanthara in a lead role.

Jr NTR's work front

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The film clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie on August 14, 2026. It witnessed mixed responses from critics and audiences upon its release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 364.35 crore worldwide after 80 days. War 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Before that, he starred in Devara: Part 1, opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's crime thriller Dragon, which is scheduled to release in worldwide theatres on June 11, 2027.

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