Jr NTR's team breaks silence on actor's injury, urges fans not to panic

New Delhi:

Jr NTR, popular Telugu actor, has suffered a shoulder injury and will stay away from work for the next six to eight weeks. His team shared an official health update on Monday, confirming that the actor is stable and recovering under medical supervision.

Jr NTR's health update

According to the statement, Jr NTR's injury occurred during an activity earlier on Monday. Soon after the incident, NTR underwent a detailed medical examination by a team of specialists led by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi.

After assessing his condition, the doctors advised the actor to take complete rest for the next six to eight weeks to ensure a full recovery. His team also urged fans not to panic, saying that NTR is stable, resting comfortably and receiving the best possible medical care.

The statement further requested the media and the public not to believe or circulate unverified reports. It added that any updates regarding the actor's recovery or return to work will only be shared through official channels.

NTR and his team also thanked fans, well-wishers and the media for their prayers, love and continued support during this time.

(Image Source : JR NTR)Jr NTR's statement on his injury

Jr NTR will be next seen in Dragon

The teaser of Dragon was released in five languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, in May, marking a grand pan-India launch. Besides teasing the film's backdrop and plot, the promo introduced several key characters. Jr NTR made a striking appearance in a rugged, action-packed avatar, sporting a ripped physique. He is introduced as the "Luger Assassin in Chief of the Afghan trading company." The teaser also offered the first look at Anil Kapoor's character, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Apart from Dragon, Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited after the success of the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film is a mythological drama based on Lord Muruga. The makers are yet to reveal the film's release date. However, a release before 2028 appears unlikely as Jr NTR already has a packed schedule. The actor is currently occupied with major projects, including Devara 2 and Prashanth Neel's Dragon.

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