Jr NTR shuts down rumours of his entry in politics: 'This shall be our final…'

New Delhi:

Telugu superstar Jr NTR has issued a public clarification after rumours linking him to a fan group's upcoming event triggered speculation about his political plans. The statement distanced him from an organisation called RAW NTR, saying it has no connection with either the actor or his official team.

Jr NTR's team issues statement on his political entry buzz

On Tuesday, Jr NTR's office issued a statement that clarified that he isn't joining politics. "It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr. NTR," the statement read.

The actor's office further clarified, "We would like to categorically clarify that Mr. NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities. The organisation is neither authorised to represent Mr. NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity."

The statement added that any charitable work, public welfare initiative or official communication involving Jr NTR would only be announced by the actor or his authorised team. It also urged fans and media outlets not to rely on unauthorised information.

"This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation," the statement said. The actor's office also requested members of the media, social media users and fans to refrain from giving credence to unverified reports related to the matter.

What is RAW NTR's Ooru Vaada event?

The clarification came after RAW NTR announced an initiative called Ooru Vaada, with a press conference scheduled to take place at Taj Tirupati on July 18. According to the organisation, the event will introduce its vision and agenda, followed by an interaction with the media.

As speculation grew over a possible political announcement involving Jr NTR, the group also issued a clarification denying the rumours.

"We've noticed several posts linking July 18th to NTR garu's political announcement. As per our knowledge, we'd like to clarify that these are only rumors, and there has been no official announcement regarding the same."

It further stated, "Our #Ooru Vaada event on July 18th was planned well in advance and is solely dedicated to unveiling the core idea and vision of #OoruVaada. It has absolutely no connection with the ongoing political speculations."

Why did the rumours around Jr NTR gain traction?

Jr NTR belongs to one of Andhra Pradesh's most influential political families. He is the grandson of legendary actor and Telugu Desam Party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. His father, the late Nandamuri Harikrishna, and uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna have both had careers in politics, while his uncle N Chandrababu Naidu is the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Although Jr NTR has campaigned for the TDP in the past, he has never announced plans to enter active politics or contest elections.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Devara: Part 1 and War 2. He is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel's Dragon and is also expected to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas on a film reportedly titled God of War.

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