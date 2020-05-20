Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ ALWAYSRAMCHARAN Jr NTR birthday: From RRR co-star Ram Charan to Rakul Preet Singh, celebs pour in wishes for Tarak

It is an important day for the Telugu film industry as its leading star Jr Ntr is celebrating his 37th birthday today, Jr NTR, fondly known as Tarak, is one of the most-loved actors in South India. On Jr NTR's birthday, several celebrities took to social media to extend warm wishes to the RRR actor."Happppy happy bdayyyy Tarak wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work", wrote Rakul Preet Singh on Twitter. "Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true!", tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my dear brother @jrntr! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await".

Rana Daggubati posted a nostaglia filled picture and said, "Unclear picture but a fine moment!! With you @jrntr in the center it’s fun and chaos all around !! Happy birthday brother".

Actress Khusbu Sundar aka Khusboo shared a monochrome picture of the Jai Lava Kusa actor and tweeted, "Dear @tarak9999 wishing you a very very happy birthday..may you be blessed forever with success, happiness and good health. Continue mesmerizing us with your talent and smile. Loads of love from one of your diehard fan".

Dear @tarak9999 wishing you a very very happy birthday..may you be blessed forever with success, happiness and good health. Continue mesmerizing us with your talent and smile. Loads of love from one of your diehard fan. ❤ pic.twitter.com/pMZNesbtDv — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) May 20, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage