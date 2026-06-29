Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas reunite after Aravinda Sametha for mythological drama on Lord Muruga

New Delhi:

After months of speculation, Jr NTR is officially reuniting with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for an ambitious mythological drama based on Lord Muruga. The announcement has finally put an end to rumours surrounding the project, with the makers promising a film mounted on a massive scale.

Producer Naga Vamsi described the venture as one that has 'no boundaries or limitations', hinting at the film's grand vision. The project marks Jr NTR and Trivikram's second collaboration after the success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava in 2018. Music for the upcoming film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jr NTR's post

Jr NTR shared the announcement poster through his social media profiles and write, 'The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. #NTRxTrivikram.'

See the post here:

On the poster is a battlefield that is on fire, surrounded by a trishul. Of great importance is the fact that the trident looks like a DNA strand.