Jr NTR's film's release date to Naga Chaitanya's Custody teaser: Major updates from South Industry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jr NTR's film, Naga Chaitanya's film update

The year 2023 is going to be special for Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni among other's fans. On the occasion of the New Year, several new updates from the upcoming South films have been announced. Jr NTR's NTR30 release date to Naga Chaitanya's Custody teaser and much have been unveiled today.

'NTR30's release date

'NTR30', featuring Junior NTR in the lead role, is all set to go on floors in February. The makers of the as-yet-untitled film are eyeing a worldwide release on April 5, 2024. After impressing audiences across the globe by playing the revolutionary, Komaram Bheem in 'RRR', it will be interesting to see how Junior NTR connects with the global audience.

NTR30 is being touted as the much-awaited project of the year, especially because Koratala Siva, the director, and Junior NTR are reuniting for a film after a long time. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who last impressed us with his work for the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'.

Naga Chaitanya's Custody teaser

Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of months back. The film titled Custody has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist role while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others. The makers recently announced the grand release date for the movie. And the film is releasing worldwide on May 12, 2023.

The first glimpse of this movie has all the elements needed to excite audience and fans of Naga Chaitanya. The teaser begins with a gripping background score and aerial shots. The reversed cars blast and immediately Naga gets into action delivering punches and kicks on the villains.

Ghost's motion poster

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's maiden Pan India Film 'Ghost' is shaping up as an explosive action spectacle in this age of big-screen entertainment. A poster of Shivarajkumar from the film has been released and it shows the actor in a never seen before avatar. Producer Sandesh Nagraj is backing this big-budgeted project under his Sandesh Productions. Makers unveiled a retro motion poster on the eve of New Year today (1st January, 2023). 'Ghost' will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Akhil Akkineni's Agent

Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film Agent is one of the most anticipated films. The makers released a glimpse of Agent making and it looks high voltage. Akhil's muscular looks and action have left the audience, wanting more. Sakshi Vaidya will be seen playing the female lead in Agent. The film is made under the direction of Surender Reddy, and Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been roped in to play an impactful role in the film.

Latest Entertainment News