Jayamma Chinnegowda death: Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali's mother dies of prolonged illness

New Delhi:

The popular Kannada film industry personality and mother of film stars Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali, Jayamma Chinnegowda, has died due to illness caused by aging disorders. Tributes have poured in for Jayamma Chinnegowda from many individuals connected to the Kannada film industry and friends from all over Karnataka.

For the unversed, Vijay Raghavendra has worked in Chinnari Mutha (1993), Seetharam Benoy: Case No. 18 (2021), Case of Kondana (2024), and Second Case of Seetharam (2026). He has also been seen in shows like Malgudi Days (2020) and Raakshasa.

Jayamma Chinnegowda was in hospital

The popular Kannada film industry personality and mother of film stars Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali, Jayamma Chinnegowda, had been admitted to hospital due to her illness in the past few days. Though Jayamma was being treated at the hospital, her condition did not improve, and she died on June 16.

Who was Jayamma Chinnegowda?

She was associated with movie productions and was recognized as part of Sandalwood families on account of the same. Some of the films that she had produced include Sevanthi Sevanthi in 2006 and Ganesha Matthe Banda in 2008. She was married to the famous SA Chinnegowda, who was one of the most renowned producers and distributors in the Kannada film industry. As a result, she had a long association with Sandalwood that included many generations.

Jayamma Chinnegowda's family

It must be noted that the family is closely related to another famous Sandalwood family that includes the family of famous Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar. She was related to Dr Rajkumar's family through her husband S A Chinnegowda. S A Chinnegowda’s sister Parvathamma Rajkumar was married to Dr Rajkumar. Her children, including her sons, namely, Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali, have made a mark for themselves in the Kannada film industry. While Vijay Raghavendra is a versatile actor in films as well as in TV serials, Sriimurali has gained recognition due to the success of some commercial films.

The death of their mother represents an emotional loss for both the actors as well as for their family members. The passing away of Jayamma Chinnegowda represents a great loss for her family as well as for people related to the Kannada film industry.

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