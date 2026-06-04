June 4, 2026
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  4. Janhvi Kapoor treks Alipiri steps to reach Tirumala to seek blessings as Peddi hits theatres

Janhvi Kapoor treks Alipiri steps to reach Tirumala to seek blessings as Peddi hits theatres

Reported ByT Raghavan  Edited ByTwinkle Gupta  
Published: ,Updated:

Janhvi Kapoor recently trekked to Tirumala via Alipiri steps to seek blessings ahead of Peddi release. The Ram Charan-starrer released worldwide on June 4, 2026. She was joined by aunt Maheshwari.

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala temple as film Peddi hit theatres.
Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala temple as film Peddi hit theatres. Image Source : Reporter (Left) and PTI (Right)
New Delhi:

Peddi actress Janhvi Kapoor trekked up the Alipiri steps on Wednesday night to reach the Tirumala hilltop, where she offered prayers and sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swami at Tirumala, Tirupati on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The much-awaited Telugu language film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, released worldwide today, June 4.

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen on her pilgrimage accompanied by her aunt Maheshwari, who is Sridevi's cousin. 

India Tv - Janhvi Kapoor
(Image Source : REPORTER)Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala temple as film Peddi hit theatres.

In another video, the actress was seen dressed in a purple saree as she walked around the temple premises. She completed her look with matching jewellery and opted for minimal makeup.

 

About Peddi movie

The Telugu film Peddi follows a spirited young man who unites his community through sports to protect their pride and stand up against a powerful rival. It features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

Peddi movie review

India TV in its review gave Ram Charan's Peddi a 3.5 star rating. An exceprt from the review read, "Despite minor flaws, ‘Peddi’ cannot be dismissed because of its honest intent and strong social message. It is a film that repeatedly asks the viewer to relax the mind and listen to the heart, and when you do, it does not disappoint. In commercial cinema, serious issues are often sidelined, but this film keeps them at its centre. ‘Peddi’ is not a perfect film. It has logical inconsistencies, but despite that, it remains an honest and big-hearted film."

Also Read: Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film hits the heart, emotions outshine logic

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Janhvi Kapoor Peddi Ram Charan Tirumala Temple
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