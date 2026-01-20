Jana Nayagan: Madras High Court reserves order on CBFC appeal in Vijay's film certification case The Madras High Court has reserved its orders on an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification challenging a single judge’s direction to grant a U/A certificate to Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, January 20, reserved its orders on the appeal filed by the CBFC challenging a single judge’s direction to grant a U/A certificate to the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan. A new hearing date is yet to be announced.

This means that, contrary to rumours about a new release date, Jana Nayagan is not expected to hit the screens on January 26.

Madras HC reserves order on Jana Nayagan

The Madras High Court reserved its orders on the appeal filed by CBFC, challenging a single judge’s direction to grant a U/A certificate to Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, bringing a day-long hearing to a close while leaving the film’s immediate future undecided.

The High Court continued the hearing on the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification, which had challenged a single judge’s order directing it to grant a U/A certificate to the film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay. The development has kept the film’s release in limbo despite earlier judicial directions. The appeal was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, as the certification dispute once again returned to the High Court for consideration.

What is the Jana Nayagan controversy?

Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, was scheduled to release on January 9. However, the plans were put on hold after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not grant the film clearance. The matter was taken to the High Court. A single judge on January 9 directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan. Later, the HC stay was granted by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, after Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared through video conferencing, and laid out the CBFC’s grounds for appeal and argued the matter.

Following this, the producers moved the Supreme Court, which heard their appeal in the Jana Nayagan controversy on January 15. During the hearing, the apex court declined to grant interim relief to the makers of Jana Nayagan. Thus, the case was heard on the Madras High Court today, January 20.

