Jana Nayagan, The Odyssey, Chennai Love Story: Here's how the three films fared at the box office

New Delhi:

Another day, another round of box office updates. While Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its impressive run, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Chennai Love Story also added to their collections with steady business in theatres.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 5

Vijay's Jana Nayagan earned Rs 10.15 crore on its fifth day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 134.90 crore. Of the Day 5 collection, the Tamil version contributed Rs 8.40 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 1.20 crore, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 0.55 crore.

The film opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2. It collected Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4 before adding another Rs 10.15 crore on Monday. The film was released six months after it was previously slated for release in January 2026.

The Odyssey box office collection

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey collected Rs 3.85 crore on Day 11, pushing its India net total to Rs 123.50 crore.

The film began its run with Rs 17.40 crore on the opening day. It followed that up with Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. Collections stood at Rs 8 crore on Day 4, Rs 8.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.15 crore on Day 7, ending its first week with Rs 90.30 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 6.85 crore on Day 8, Rs 11.05 crore on Day 9, Rs 11.45 crore on Day 10 and Rs 3.85 crore on Day 11.

Chennai Love Story box office collection Day 4

Chennai Love Story has collected Rs 20.20 crore India net after four days in theatres. The romantic drama opened with Rs 4.95 crore on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 5.75 crore on Day 2. It earned Rs 6.50 crore on Day 3 before adding Rs 3 crore on Day 4.

Apart from its India net earnings, the film has grossed Rs 23.20 crore in India and Rs 28.70 crore worldwide. Its overseas collection currently stands at Rs 5.50 crore.

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Jana Nayagan continues winning streak, The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 maintain momentum at the box office