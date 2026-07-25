Jana Nayagan's strong opening helps Thalapathy Vijay scripts a historic box office hat-trick

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay has once again proved his box office dominance as his final film, Jana Nayagan, continues its impressive theatrical run. After a strong opening, the actor's farewell film has achieved a major milestone within just two days of its release, helping Vijay register a historic box office hat-trick.

For the unversed, Vijay's previous two releases were Leo (2023) and The Greatest of All Time (2024), both of which were major box office successes. Jana Nayagan hit theatres on July 23, 2026, opening to a strong response with a double-digit Day 1 collection. Read on to find out the detailed box office performance.

Jana Nayagan's strong opening helps Thalapathy Vijay script a historic box office hat-trick

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 42.70 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2 in India. At the time of writing, the film has earned Rs 14.74 crore on Day 3 (Saturday). With this, its total India collection has reached Rs 78.59 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Comparing it with Vijay's previous release, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) collected Rs 44 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 25.50 crore on Day 2. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the 2024 film went on to earn Rs 457.12 crore worldwide.

Vijay's 2023 blockbuster Leo had an even stronger start at the box office. It collected Rs 64.80 crore on its opening day and Rs 34.25 crore on Day 2. The film eventually grossed Rs 605.90 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of Vijay's career.

With the strong opening of Jana Nayagan, Vijay has achieved a historic hat-trick, as all three of his consecutive releases opened with over Rs 40 crore at the Indian box office.

More details about Jana Nayagan

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Jana Nayagan movie review

In its review, India TV gave Jana Nayagan 2.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "As Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan carried enormous expectations. Audiences hoped it would surpass his previous films and provide him with a memorable farewell. Unfortunately, the film falls short of that goal. It succeeds neither as a complete family drama nor as a compelling political drama. More importantly, it fails to deliver the farewell that Vijay deserved. There are several moments that will have fans applauding Vijay, but the weak story, direction, and screenplay prove disappointing. Overall, the film's 3-hour and 3-minute runtime begins to feel exhausting. It would not be wrong to say that Vijay deserved a much stronger story and a far more fitting farewell."

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