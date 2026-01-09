Jana Nayagan release update: What Madras High Court said in Vijay starrer's censor case There's relief for fans of Thalapathy Vijay as the Madras High Court on Friday, January 9, 2026, directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A certificate to the film forthwith.

New Delhi:

There's relief for fans of Thalapathy Vijay as the Madras High Court on Friday, January 9, 2026, directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A certificate to the film forthwith. The Tamil action thriller, Jana Nayagan, was first scheduled to hit the screens on January 9 but was put on hold after it did not receive a clearance certificate from the CBFC.

According to a report by Live Law, while delivering the verdict, Justice PT Asha said, "After examining the materials, it is crystal clear that the complainant's grievance appears to be an afterthought."

What Madras High Court said in Vijay starrer's censor case

The verdict on Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan censor certification was pronounced by the Madras High Court on January 9, 2026. The court observed that, after examining the materials on record, it was clear that the complainant's grievance appeared to be an afterthought. The court further advised that entertaining such complaints could give rise to a dangerous trend.

The court said that accepting such complaints could lead to a "dangerous trend."

KVN Productions, the film’s producer represented by Venkata K Narayana, explained that on December 22, they received a communication from the Regional Office stating that the Examining Committee had recommended granting a 'UA' certificate for the movie, provided certain cuts and changes mentioned in the letter were made.

They also said that these modifications were completed, and after resubmitting the film, the Regional Office informed them on December 29 that the movie would be granted the UA certificate.

Jana Nayagan Hindi title revealed

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan will be distributed in Hindi by Zee Studios and will have a wide release, not limited to just a few theaters. The Hindi title of the film is Jan Neta. H Vinoth's directorial will be dubbed in Hindi for audiences in North India.

