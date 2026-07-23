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  4. Jana Nayagan Release LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's film finally hits the screens after 6-month delay
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Jana Nayagan Release LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's film finally hits the screens after 6-month delay

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay @annietiya93
Updated:

After a six-month delay, Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan has finally released in theatres. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the film's reviews, audience reactions, box office performance, occupancy and all the latest developments from across the country.

Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release LIVE Updates
Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release LIVE Updates Image Source : KVN Productions
New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally arrived in theatres after six months of anticipation and delays. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama has generated massive buzz, with advance bookings crossing Rs 16 crore and more than 7 lakh tickets sold before release. The film also marks Vijay's last big-screen outing, now that he has permanently transitioned to politics.

Follow our Jana Nayagan Release LIVE Updates for everything happening on release day, including first reviews, audience reactions, occupancy trends, box office updates, celebrity reactions, viral moments and all the biggest developments from theatres across the country.

 

Live updates :Jana Nayagan Release LIVE Updates

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  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Have you watched the trailer of Jana Nayagan?

    Vijay's Jana Nayagan trailer was released in January, when the film was previously slated for release during Pongal. Watch it again:

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Vijay's fan in Tamil Nadu says she's been waiting for 2 hours for the screens to open

    A Vijay fan in Tamil Nadu expressed her excitement, now that Vijay's film has finally been released. She said, "We are very excited and emotional too, as this is his last movie... We have been waiting for two hours for the screen to open."

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Vijay fans dance outside cinema halls in Coimbatore

    Fans of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay gathered outside Karpagam Complex in Coimbatore celebrated the worldwide release of Jana Nayagan. Supporters were seen dancing, cheering and marking the occasion ahead of the film's first screenings.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Vijay's film opens after months of delay

    Originally slated for a January 2026 release, Jana Nayagan finally arrives in theatres after a prolonged CBFC certification process. The release also comes months after the film was leaked online during the delay.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jul 23, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan releases in theatres amid massive fan celebrations

    Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan has finally hit theatres across India. Fans gathered outside cinema halls from the early hours, celebrating the release with drum performances, milk abhishekam, fireworks and giant cut-outs.

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