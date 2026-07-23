Jana Nayagan Release LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's film finally hits the screens after 6-month delay

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally arrived in theatres after six months of anticipation and delays. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama has generated massive buzz, with advance bookings crossing Rs 16 crore and more than 7 lakh tickets sold before release. The film also marks Vijay's last big-screen outing, now that he has permanently transitioned to politics.

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