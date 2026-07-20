Jana Nayagan new promo shows Vijay's transition as Tamil Nadu CM, fans can't keep calm

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay will appear before the world on the big screen one last time in Jana Nayagan. The film, which was indefinitely postponed from Pongal, will finally release on July 23 in India and globally. On the film's release week, the makers shared a new promo from the film, which gives a glimpse of the actor seamlessly transitioning from his role as an actor to his position as a Chief Minister.

Jana Nayagan new promo

The new promo for Jana Nayagan has left fans excited. It offers a glimpse into the power-packed elements from the film. Towards the end, the makers cleverly incorporated his change in duty from an actor, to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

His fans were quick to notice the same and wrote, "Thalaivaa annaa", "Movie la CM cameo roll kuduthu irukaru pola", "CM Aiyaa Cameo in last", "CM Sirrrrrrrrr one last time", "Cm coming", and others.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was initially slated for a January 9, 2026, release, just ahead of Pongal and months before the actor's political debut. The makers submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on December 18, 2025, expecting the certification process to wrap up in the usual time. However, the clearance was delayed for several months.

The examining committee first recommended a few changes, which the makers implemented before submitting the film again. They were reportedly informed that the film was likely to receive a U/A certificate. But the process took a turn after a committee member objected to certain scenes, claiming they could hurt public sentiments. As a result, the certification was paused, and the film was referred to the revising committee for further review.

Adding to the setback, Jana Nayagan was leaked online during the delay. Following the incident, several film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi, publicly extended their support to Vijay and the film's team.

Jana Nayagan is produced under the banner of KVN Productions. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev in key roles.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees strong advance bookings despite over Rs 2,000 ticket prices in India