Jana Nayagan leak row: CCTV operator detained for watching Vijay'S film during election duty

New Delhi:

In a startling breach of election duty, a CCTV operator assigned to monitor polling activities at Anna University was detained after being caught watching the leaked version of actor Vijay’s unreleased film Jana Nayagan. The operator, identified as Yuvaraj, had been hired on a contract basis for surveillance duty on election day. Instead of monitoring the polling process, he reportedly streamed the film inside the control room and went on to share photos and video clips of himself indulging in the activity on his Facebook page.

CCTV operator has been detained

Authorities confirmed that Jana Nayagan is still awaiting clearance from the censor board and has not been officially released. The unauthorised viewing and online sharing of the film from a sensitive election surveillance facility has raised serious concerns about both the integrity of poll duty and the handling of unreleased content.

Yuvaraj has since been detained and officials are investigating how he accessed the leaked film while on duty.

Jana Nayagan can release soon

According to recent report by Pinkvilla, plans are now underway to release Jana Nayagan around May 8, following the election results scheduled for May 4, to ensure a smooth release free from any potential controversies that might arise in the wake of the election outcome. This update has further heightened excitement among Vijay's fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the film's release for a long time. While an official announcement from the filmmakers is still pending, discussions regarding this development have intensified within the industry.

Jana Nayagan cast

Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead role and is among the most awaited releases in South cinema. Directed by H Vinoth, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is backed by KVN Productions.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan release date: Is Thalapathy Vijay's last film finally hitting theatres?