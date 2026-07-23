Jana Nayagan finally releases in theatres; here's what X users are saying about Vijay's film

New Delhi:

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally hit the screens, and fans can't keep calm. Since morning, cinephiles have walked into houseful theatres and turned the day into a celebration. The moment was even more emotional for fans since Jana Nayagan is touted as Vijay's film, now that he has transitioned fully into politics. Reviews for the film have already started pouring in. Let's see what X users have to say about Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan X review

As shows for Jana Nayagan progress through the day, the internet is sharing its opinion of the film. "Jana Nayagan Second Half is just Visionary", wrote a user.

Another penned, "Witness the Anna CM Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan #fdfs #onelastfdfs #jananayagan #onelastdance."

"Jana Nayagan Review!! #JanaNayagan is a pure Surreal Experience The emotional connect hits hardest, especially @actorvijay & Mamitha Baiju scenes @anirudhofficial's BGM & Songs = Instant Goosebumps!! Interval sequence is PEAK CINEMA Bussy Anandh's cameo was totally unexpected & the BEST farewell for Thalapathy Vijay Climax is fire!! Post-credit scenes will leave the theatre in complete silence", wrote a third user.

Here are some other X posts:

Trisha watches Jana Nayagan with her mother

Earlier today, Trisha arrived for an early morning show of Jana Nayagan with her mother in Chennai. While the actress is yet to share her review of the film, her mother told ANI while exiting the movie theatre, "We had a good time. We really enjoyed the movie. I feel bad that this is his last film. We are going to miss him."

All about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions. The story revolves around a child abuse case, with Vijay's character taking on Bobby Deol's powerful and corrupt antagonist, who is determined to tighten his grip on power.

The film features C. Joseph Vijay in the lead, alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. Previously slated to release in January, the film has finally hit the scene after CBFC clearance.

Also read: Jana Nayagan new promo shows Vijay's transition as Tamil Nadu CM, fans can't keep calm