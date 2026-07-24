Jana Nayagan enjoys strong opening at box office on Day 1 as Vijay's farewell film wins over Tamil audiences

New Delhi:

The latest film of South Indian superstar and now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay, titled Jana Nayagan, was released in cinemas across the country on Friday.

On the very first day, Vijay's fans in South India helped the film achieve double digit earnings. However, the film did not receive as strong a response in North India. Here is a look at the film's opening day collection.

Jana Nayagan Day 1 collection

On the first day, a total of 12,258 shows of Jana Nayagan were screened nationwide. Through these, the film achieved a net collection of Rs 28.71 crore by the time this report was written. Meanwhile, the film's gross collection in India on day one stood at Rs 33.88 crore.

With this, Vijay's film broke the record set by the recently released film Karuppu. It also became the fifth highest grossing film released this year in terms of opening day collections.

Tamil version leads the way

The film earned the most in its original language. It garnered approximately Rs 3 crore from the other two languages combined. Here is the breakdown of earnings by language:

Hindi Rs 1.44 crore

Tamil Rs 25.75 crore

Telugu Rs 1.52 crore

Originally scheduled for 9 January release

Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled for release on 9 January earlier this year. However, the film was delayed due to the elections and a subsequent CBFC controversy. The makers eventually released it on 23 July, following Vijay's appointment as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

This is Vijay's final film

Jana Nayagan is the last film of Vijay as an actor. Prior to the release of the film, he had always made it clear that he intends to leave his career in the film industry and engage himself in politics through the political party that he heads, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. After being appointed the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the film becomes the last film of Vijay. The release of the film is thus of great importance to his fans considering the fact that it signals the end of his three decade-long acting career. During this period, Vijay had acted in many blockbusters.

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