Jana Nayagan Day 1 box office: Here's how much Vijay's film earned on opening day, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Vijay's much-awaited political action thriller Jana Nayagan has opened to a great response at the Indian box office. The film faced a six-month delay in its release. Jana Nayagan was slated for release in January 2026. However, the release date was pushed.

Jana Nayagan Day 1 box office

The film is currently running in 8,806 shows across the country and has collected an estimated Rs 20.08 crore net on its first day. So far, Jana Nayagan has recorded an India gross collection of Rs 23.69 crore. However, the final Day 1 figures are still awaited as evening and late-night shows continue to report their numbers.

Jana Nayagan language-wise box office collection

The Tamil version has emerged as the biggest contributor to Vijay's opening day collection. It has earned Rs 18.18 crore from 5,084 shows, registering an occupancy of 54.0 per cent. The Telugu version has collected Rs 1.05 crore while running across 1,080 shows, with an occupancy of 26.0 per cent. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has brought in Rs 0.85 crore from 2,642 shows and recorded an occupancy of 10.0 per cent.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

Jana Nayagan was initially slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, ahead of the Pongal festival and before Thalapathy Vijay's political debut. The makers submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on December 18, 2025, expecting the certification process to wrap up within the usual timeframe. Instead, the approval took several months.

The examining committee first recommended a few changes, which were made before the film was submitted again. Although the team was reportedly expecting a U/A certificate, the process was delayed after a committee member objected to certain scenes, stating that they could hurt public sentiments. The issue was subsequently referred to the revising committee, bringing the certification process to a standstill.

The film also suffered another setback during the delay when Jana Nayagan was leaked online. In the aftermath, several prominent names from the film industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi, publicly extended their support to Vijay and the film's team.

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Backed by KVN Productions, the political action thriller revolves around a child abuse case, with Vijay's character taking on Bobby Deol's powerful and corrupt antagonist. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also read: CM Vijay's viral Assembly hand gesture features in Jana Nayagan opening scene; theatres erupt in cheers