Amid Jana Nayagan controversy, Thalapathy Vijay greets fans while leaving CBI office in Karur stampede row Amid the ongoing Jana Nayagan controversy, Vijay was seen greeting fans as he exited the CBI office after questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case.

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay, who is also the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stepped out of the CBI headquarters after nearly six hours of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case. As he left the premises, Vijay briefly acknowledged fans gathered outside, greeting them by waving from inside his car amid tight security.

The actor, his fans say, was seen in high spirits even as the Jana Nayagan controversy continues to swirl around him.

Thalapathy Vijay waves to fans from his car

Vijay fans were overjoyed to get a glimpse of him earlier today, January 19. The actor, who is all set to leave acting to focus on politics full-time, was seen greeting his fans and waving to them as he left the CBI office premises. Several videos of him, surrounded by his staff and security entourage, are circulating online.

What is the Karur stampede controversy?

On September 27, 2025, a stampede took place in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district during Vijay's rally, which claimed 41 lives and injured more than 60 people.

The actor had earlier appeared before the central probe agency on January 12, when he was questioned for over six hours and asked to return the next day. Vijay, however, requested another date, citing Pongal. The CBI has so far questioned several TVK office bearers, Vijay’s driver, and a few police officials as part of the probe.

The Jana Nayagan controversy

Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, was to release on January 9. However, the release was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not grant it clearance. The Supreme Court heard the producers’ appeal in the Jana Nayagan controversy on January 15.

The issue was first taken to the Madras High Court and was later moved to the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the top court declined to grant interim relief to the makers of Jana Nayagan. The matter will now be heard again tomorrow, on January 20, in the Madras High Court.

Also read: Jana Nayagan case Highlights: SC tells HC to pass order on Jan 20; inside court details