Jana Nayagan completes first weekend in theatres; how much did Vijay's film earn at the box office on Day 4?

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed a healthy jump in collections on its first Saturday after a dip on Friday. The film has finally released after a six-month delay and marks his last acting outing, now that he has fully transitioned into politics.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan was delayed due to CBFC certification issues. The matter was taken to the Supreme Court; however, the film wasn't released sooner. It has finally hit the screens now.

How much did Jana Nayagan earn after its first weekend?

Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its steady run at the box office on its first Sunday. After witnessing growth on Saturday, the film collected Rs 32 crore on Day 4, pushing its total India net collection to Rs 124.75 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film had opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday and Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday. Sunday's collection has helped Vijay's film comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India within four days.

Jana Nayagan Day 4 box office

On Sunday, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 44.7% across 12,107 shows in India. The Tamil version continued to lead the film's business. It earned Rs 27.30 crore with an occupancy of 67.0% across 6,347 shows. The Hindi version collected Rs 3.35 crore while recording 19.0% occupancy from 4,557 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 1.35 crore with 24.0% occupancy across 1,203 shows.

Jana Nayagan box office collection so far:

After four days in theatres, Vijay's Jana Nayagan has earned:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 42.70 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 21.15 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 28.90 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 32 crore

Total India net collection: Rs 124.75 crore

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead, with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and Gautham Vasudev Menon playing key roles. Produced by KVN Productions, the political action thriller follows a child abuse case that pits Vijay's character against Bobby Deol's influential and corrupt antagonist. The film's soundtrack has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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