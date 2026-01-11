Jana Nayagan censor controversy: Why the film landed in trouble and latest updates Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is at the centre of a censorship row after CBFC objections. Read on to know why the film landed in trouble and its latest updates.

Thalapathy Vijay's final film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, has been involved in a censorship controversy, sparking debates across the film industry and among audiences. It all started when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objections to several scenes, asking for cuts and changes in the movie.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal 2026. However, it did not receive clearance from the CBFC, leading to a postponement. Filmmakers and fans have since questioned the board's decisions. Read further to know why the film landed in trouble and the latest updates.

Why Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan landed in trouble?

The makers approached the Madras High Court, refering to delays in issuing the censorship certificate. On January 9, 2026, the court directed the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate for the film. However, on the same day, the CBFC later filed a writ appeal, requesting that the film be given an 'A' certificate instead of U/A.

During the hearing, the Madras High Court questioned why the CBFC had filed the appeal so urgently on the same day. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) explained the timeline and said the petition was filed on January 5, heard on January 6, and a required letter was submitted on January 7.

Jana Nayagan Censorship Controversy: Current Status

Following the appeal, the Madras High Court stayed the certification of Jana Nayagan. The court will now hear the matter in detail on January 21, 2026. It is expected that the final certification status of Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film will be made clear after this hearing.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and others in key roles.

