Jana Nayagan: After Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya condemns leaking Vijay's film online | See post

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's last film, got leaked online on April 10, 2026. The makers shared a public note and warned people involved in illegally sharing the films clips and climax.

After the news went viral, several celebs like Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan and others condemned the act. Now National award winning actor Suriya has also joined the band.

Suriya condemns leaking Jana Nayagan

Suriya took to his X profile and wrote, 'Heartbreaking and unfair, an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don't watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it's unforgivable! #JanaNayagan'.

Makers share public notice

The makers of Jana Nayagan reacted to the online leak and wrote, 'We, KVN Productions LLP, are the Producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film 'Jana Nayagan'. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy. We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws'.

Public is strictly advised not to engage: KVN Productions

The official statement further reads, 'Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception. The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately.'

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Chiranjeevi gives stern reaction as Thalapathy Vijay's movie gets leaked online