Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan opens strong: Rs 1 crore in Karnataka advance bookings ahead of Pongal 2026 Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan has kicked off advance bookings with a bang, earning around Rs 1 crore in Karnataka ahead of its Pongal 2026 release.

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, which also marks the actor's last film before entering politics, has already created a massive buzz among fans, with advance ticket bookings now open in Karnataka.

Directed by H Vinoth, the action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is slated to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal.

Jana Nayagan grosses around Rs 1 crore in advance bookings

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already grossed around Rs 1 crore on its opening day in Karnataka. Notably, advance bookings have opened for over 20 early-morning shows across the state.

Jana Nayagan advance ticket booking timing in Kerala

Regarding advance ticket bookings in Kerala, SSR Entertainments announced that the Jana Nayagan booking window will open at 11:59 PM on December 31, 2025, in the state. Announcing the same on platform X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, "Jana Nayakan – Ticket Booking Opens Tomorrow! 11:59 PM Start the New Year with Thalapathy MASS! Screens will tremble, Kerala will rumble! (sic)"

When and where to watch Jana Nayagan audio launch event

The makers of the film recently organised a grand audio launch event for Jana Nayagan in Malaysia. However, fans of Thalapathy Vijay will be able to watch the full audio launch event on their television and on the OTT platform. According to the given details, the program will be telecast on January 4, 2026, on Zee Tamil and from 4:30 PM to 10.30 PM on Zee 5 Tamil.

More about Jana Nayagan

The music for the Tamil film, Jana Nayagan is composed by famous composer Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography of the film is done by Sathyan Sooryan and edited by Pradeep E Ragav. For the unversed, Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

Also Read: Jan Nayagan audio launch: Vijay arrives in style for Thalapathy Thiruvizha | See pic