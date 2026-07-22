Jana Nayagan advance booking report out; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay-starrer races past Rs 16 crore before Day 1

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is finally releasing on July 23, six months after it was originally scheduled for release in January. Touted as Vijay's last film, now that he has permanently moved to politics, the Tamil film is heading towards a massive opening at the box office.

Jana Nayagan advance booking details

Jana Nayagan has already grossed Rs 16.78 crore in advance bookings across India for its first day, with more than 7.37 lakh tickets sold ahead of release, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Tamil version is leading the charge by a huge margin. It has collected Rs 16.54 crore from advance sales alone, with 7,23,481 tickets sold across 7,299 shows. The film has recorded an average ticket price of Rs 234 in the language.

The Hindi version has so far earned Rs 4.83 lakh through advance bookings, selling 1,741 tickets across 1,356 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has collected nearly Rs 18.98 lakh, with 12,629 tickets sold from 911 shows.

Overall, Jana Nayagan has sold 7,37,851 tickets nationwide and grossed Rs 16.78 crore in advance bookings across 9,566 shows. With strong demand in Tamil Nadu and bookings expected to pick up further before release, the Vijay starrer appears set for a thunderous start at the box office.

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's latest big-screen outing and has generated significant buzz among fans ever since its announcement. All eyes are now on its opening day performance to see if it lives up to the massive pre-release hype.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, ahead of the Pongal festival and before Thalapathy Vijay's political debut. The makers submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on December 18, 2025, expecting the certification to be completed within the usual timeline. However, the process stretched on for months.

The examining committee initially suggested a few modifications, which were carried out before the film was resubmitted. While the team was reportedly expecting a U/A certificate, the certification process ran into trouble after a committee member raised objections to certain scenes, saying they could offend public sentiments. The matter was then referred to the revising committee, putting the certification on hold.

During the prolonged delay, Jana Nayagan was leaked online, creating another challenge for the makers. Following the leak, several leading film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi, came out in support of Vijay and the film's team.

Backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features Thalapathy Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles.

Also read: Before Jana Nayagan's release, here's a look at the changes made in Thalapathy Vijay's film