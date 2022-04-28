‘Jana Gana Mana’ Twitter Review & Reactions: Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer is a blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRITHVIRAJ FANS TRENDS Prithiviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramood teamed up again for the Malayalam thriller Jana Gana Mana, which was released in theatres on April 28. Helmed by ‘Queen’ fame Dijo Jose Antony, the film is declared a clear blockbuster by netizens. They called the thriller well-written and presented. Not just this, but the performances, engaging screenplay, and narrative of Prithviraj starrer also received a thumbs up from the audience.

Heaping praise for the actor, a user wrote, "Kick-ass political thriller, with excellent twist n turns ! Definitely a binge watch, Go for it folks! @PrithviOfficial you rocked, #SurajVenjaramoodu. Jakes bejoy again unleashed his best. #JanaGanaMana - Excellent one !" Another said, "it becames my personal fav film of @therealprithvi !! Bgm Was Too Astonishing ! The plot twist that kind of leaves the end surprised me. With the exception of lags in some parts of the film and The poor subtitle they used in guest languages the film was tooo Awesome !!"

The film, which promised to be a socio-political thriller, saw Suraj as a cop who interrogates Prithviraj, the convict. The cast includes Mamta Mohandas, veteran actor Shari, Dhruvan, Vincy Aloshious and 'June' fame Vaishnavi Venugopal.